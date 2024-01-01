Pretzels in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve pretzels
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8700 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago
|Pretzels
|$1.00
2oz Bag
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 07 - Stan's Donuts Damen
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese on Pretzel
|$7.95
Pretzel Baguette, Ham, White & Yellow American Cheese
(contains dairy, gluten)
|Glazed Pretzel
|$4.30
Yeast-raised donut cut and twisted with cinnamon sugar, coated in vanilla glaze.
|Bagel Stanwich Plant Based Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$6.55
Cage Free Egg