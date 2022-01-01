Tacos in Wicker Park
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Blackened Whitefish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled Whitefish, Romaine, Onion, Special Sauce*, Cilantro & Lime Juice
|Japanese Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
|Mexican Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatillo Sauce
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Taco - Savory
|$7.00
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.
|Taco - Salmon Wafu
|$7.00
Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
Dove's Luncheonette
1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Brisket Taco Norteno
|$18.00
smoked brisket, salsa molcajete, nopales, turnips, large flour tortilla
Big Star Wicker Park
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Taco de Panza
|$5.00
crispy braised pork belly, tomato-guajillo salsa, onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy, soy
|Walking Taco
|$4.00
corn chips, spicy pinto bean dip, cholula salsa, crema, queso chihuahua, onion and cilantro.
Contains: dairy, alcohol, gluten
|Taco de Papas
|$3.50
potatoes, rajas chipotle, queso cotija, onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Contains: soy, dairy