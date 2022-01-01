Tacos in Wicker Park

BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Whitefish Taco$4.00
Grilled Whitefish, Romaine, Onion, Special Sauce*, Cilantro & Lime Juice
Japanese Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
Mexican Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatillo Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Taco - Savory image

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco - Savory$7.00
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.
Taco - Salmon Wafu$7.00
Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
More about En Hakkore 2.0
Dove's Luncheonette image

 

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Taco Norteno$18.00
smoked brisket, salsa molcajete, nopales, turnips, large flour tortilla
More about Dove's Luncheonette
Taco de Panza image

 

Big Star Wicker Park

1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco de Panza$5.00
crispy braised pork belly, tomato-guajillo salsa, onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy, soy
Walking Taco$4.00
corn chips, spicy pinto bean dip, cholula salsa, crema, queso chihuahua, onion and cilantro.
Contains: dairy, alcohol, gluten
Taco de Papas$3.50
potatoes, rajas chipotle, queso cotija, onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Contains: soy, dairy
More about Big Star Wicker Park

