Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1777 Airline Dr • $$

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)

Homemade Fries$2.99
Chicago Side Salad$6.00
YOUR CHOICE OF A HOUSE SALAD OR CAESAR SALAD
Side Greek Salad$7.00
MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVES AND FETA CHEESE
Alcapone Deep Dish
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, BEEF, AND CANADIAN BACON
L Deep Dish$24.00
S Hand Tossed$11.00
Supreme Deep Dish
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CANADIAN BACON, HAM, BEEF, MIXED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES AND MUSHROOMS
L Hand Tossed$17.00
Italian Beef$13.50
THINLY SLICED ITALIAN SEASONED ROASTED TO PERFECTION BEEF. ON A GONELLA ROLL TOPPED WITH SWEET PEPPERS. SERVED DIPPED OR AU JUS ON THE SIDE.
Chicago Classic Deep Dish
PEPPERONIN, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS
Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1777 Airline Dr

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
