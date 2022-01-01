Avalanche Grill

No reviews yet

The Avalanche Grill is perfect for lunch or dinner; dine-in or carry out. Enjoy dining above the ice and watch the Colorado Avalanche practice. Full bar service and a variety of sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads and more is available. Catch your favorite sports on the big screen televisions or take in the whole Front Range from the covered patio, which overlooks the Family Sports Golf Course.

