Chicago Not Dogs

Chicago's best kept secrets recreated in San Diego - all vegan.

4332 30th Street

Popular Items

Fried Chick'n Sandwich$16.00
Thick juicy fried chick'n sandwich brought to you by The Original Herbivore.
Basket of Not Wyngz$13.00
A full basket of our signature Not Wyngz from a partnership with Chef Kujo of Forage & Flame. Add dipping sauces ($2).
Italian Sassage Sandwich$14.00
Spicy Italian sausage from Beyond Meat served with grilled sweet bell peppers or hot giardiniera.
Italian Bēf Sandwich$15.00
8-inch Italian bēf sandwich made with our house recipe seitan and topped with spicy giardiniera or sautéed sweet bell peppers.
Traditionally the sandwich is wet (a healthy amount of au jus). Feeling authentic?
Corn Dog$12.00
Classic corn battered and deep fried Not Dog. Comes with yellow mustard dipping sauce.
Notzarella Stix$6.00
Mozzarella style cheese rolled up and fried in panko crumbs. Served with a red marinara sauce. Comes with 3 stix.
Fresh Cut Fries$7.00
A basket of our fresh cut fries.
Chili Cheeze Dog$12.00
Our not dog drowned in our house made chili and cheeze sauce.
Not a Reuben$14.00
Chicago Not Dogs’ take on the classic Reuben. Marbled rye bread, our house-made bēf, Russian dressing, mustard and kraut.
Chicago-Style Not Dog$12.00
Select from the list below if there is something you would not like. Otherwise -- it's coming at you Chicago-Style!
You didn't miss it, we cannot put ketchup on a not dog and call ourselves Chicago. The host may have some ketchup for you.
Location

San Diego CA

The Swan

Due to the ever changing restrictions handed down by the government and to insure the safety of our staff and patrons we've made the tough decision to close for the month of December. We hope to reopen in January and look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces. For updated information please follow us on instagram at @beerfish Thank you for your continued support, we truly appreciate it.

Fortunate Son

Developed by the Chinese who migrated to the U.S. as they adapted their dishes to better suit American palates, this hybrid style of food helped to bring about the advent of takeout and delivery service. Now synonymous with wire-handled paper cartons and fortune cookies, its quintessential menu items, including sweet and sour pork and egg foo young, are beloved by CH culinary director/partner Jason McLeod and Fortunate Son’s executive chef Tony Guan (The Cork & Craft, Restaurant Gary Danko), who joined the group in 2017 to take over the UnderBelly kitchens. Guan, a native San Diegan whose parents have worked at a Chinese-American restaurant for 25 years, says he’s really proud of this cuisine, a result of the “enormous creativity and ingenuity of Chinese immigrants”.

Juneshine

HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

lips

Come in and enjoy!

