Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

Located at 2121 N Clark st., Lincoln Park since 1972. A unique dining experience featuring the one of a kind Pizza Pot Pie and Oven Grinders.

2121 North Clark Street

Popular Items

Chef's Salad (Regular)$15.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
Mediterranean Bread$12.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
3.25 oz Extra Sweet & Sour Poppyseed Dressing$3.00
FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The Half Pounder$16.75
Our Frozen Half pound Pizza Pot Pie frozen to heat up and enjoy at home.
The One-Pounder$33.50
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "mad from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from pring Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
2 oz Extra Sweet & Sour Poppyseed Dressing$2.00
Sour Cream Garlic Dressing-JAR$10.74
Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle
Sweet & Sour Poppyseed-JAR$10.74
Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle
The Half-Pounder$16.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
Chef's Salad (Individual)$12.50
A generous serving for one of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended to compliment pizza pot pie and oven grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed dressings.
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
