Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Located at 2121 N Clark st., Lincoln Park since 1972. A unique dining experience featuring the one of a kind Pizza Pot Pie and Oven Grinders.
2121 North Clark Street
Popular Items
Location
2121 North Clark Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Esmé
A Fine Dining Concept by Chef Jenner Tomaska & Wife Katrina Bravo in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Gemini
Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, Gemini has become everyone’s neighborhood restaurant even if they don’t live around the corner. A made-from-scratch mentality can be found throughout the dinner and brunch menus with dishes that have roots in classic American cuisine but with Midwest seasonality and sensibility. The expansive u-shaped bar serves as a focal point in the 92-seat space designed by 555 International both physically and spiritually, providing a welcoming gathering spot for its many regulars. In warmer months, the pergola-topped sidewalk patio provides a perfect escape for diners as well as their furry four-legged friends. Gemini is from partner Pauly Graves and Ballyhoo Hospitality, the Chicago restaurant group behind Lakeview’s Coda di Volpe, and Old Pueblo Cantina and Sophia Steak.
Riccardo Enoteca
Come in and enjoy!
Mesa Urbana
Come in and enjoy!