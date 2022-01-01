Go
Chicago Post Cafe

Welcome to Chicago Post Cafe! We have a friendly and warm welcoming enviroment. We have drive thru for our customers that are on the go and we also have a wonderful inside enviroment were you can sit down and enjoy great food or a nice coffee. We also have power outlets for our customers that need to work while they eat.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

5658 W Central AVE • $

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.29
Chicken mayo apple grapes pecans
Hashbrown$1.00
1/2 Sandwich & Salad Combo
Chicago Hot Dog$4.91
Sausage or Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese$4.99
Cage Free Egg, Susage, American Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.99
Cage Free Egg,Bacon, American Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.05
Cobb Salad$9.29
Fries (Regular or Garlic)$3.99
2 Suasage Egg and Cheese$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5658 W Central AVE

Toledo OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
