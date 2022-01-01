Chicago Post Cafe
Welcome to Chicago Post Cafe! We have a friendly and warm welcoming enviroment. We have drive thru for our customers that are on the go and we also have a wonderful inside enviroment were you can sit down and enjoy great food or a nice coffee. We also have power outlets for our customers that need to work while they eat.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
5658 W Central AVE • $
5658 W Central AVE
Toledo OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
