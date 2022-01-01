Go
FAMILY OWNED - Chicago Prime Italian stands alone as the brings a taste of Little Italy to the heart of the Northwest suburbs. The restaurant’s elegant décor captures Chicago Prime's rich history and presents the perfect backdrop for its celebrated Italian cuisine. Multiple dining rooms provide a warm and inviting atmosphere from over-sized windows framed by lush curtains, a cozy fireplace in one of two private dining rooms and a magnificent chandelier in the main dining room, each space has its own unique character. The extensive dinner menus feature the most beloved, best selling dishes including fresh salads, seafood, chops, and of course generous portions of renowned house made pastas. Join Chicago Prime Italian to celebrate a special occasion or escape for a quick bite with specials in the lounge.

700 North Meacham Road

Popular Items

12oz Berkshire Pork Chops$35.00
Fettuccini Alfredo$26.00
8 Finger Cavatelli$26.00
Gnocchi Alla Pesto$26.00
8 oz Prime Filet$49.00
Cheese Ravioli$21.00
SM Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, croutons (add Chicken +$7)
Meat Lasanga$26.00
Spaghetti$22.00
Calamari$20.00
Lightly Breaded
Location

700 North Meacham Road

Schaumburg IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Egg Harbor Cafe

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Meze

Greek & Mediterranean cuisine

Weber Grill Restaurants

Drawing from nearly 70 years of classic outdoor grilling, you'll taste the difference that decades of inspired grilling expertise make. More than a steakhouse and BBQ, Weber chefs are the grilling experts for seafood and vegetable specials as well.

Blackwood BBQ - Schaumburg

When you went to bed last night, we were already working on your meal for today.

