Go
Toast

Chicago Waffles

Chicago Waffles is known for serving up creative waffles, colorful pancakes, bold burgers and magical cocktails.
Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

1400 S Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1873 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1400 S Michigan Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carbone NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Corallo Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.

Saint Theo's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lamano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston