Chicago Waffles
Chicago Waffles is known for serving up creative waffles, colorful pancakes, bold burgers and magical cocktails.
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
1400 S Michigan Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1400 S Michigan Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
