Chicago's Own
Chicago's Own is a family owned quick serve restaurant located at 305 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, Tennessee serving authentic Chicago style meals.
305 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Popular Items
Location
305 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Oak Ridge TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Garden
Come in and enjoy!
Hard Knox Pizza
Open for in-store dining and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
Order online for fast carryout!
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
Come in and enjoy!
Tealicious
Family owned bubble tea shop bringing delicious and refreshing drinks and snacks to you!