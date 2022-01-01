Go
Chicago's Own

Chicago's Own is a family owned quick serve restaurant located at 305 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, Tennessee serving authentic Chicago style meals.

305 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Popular Items

Carolina Dog$4.25
Fried Okra$5.00
Spicy Italian$7.00
Kronos Lamb Gyros$6.00
Italian Beef$6.00
Fries$2.00
Mozzarella Beef$7.00
Coney Island Dog$4.25
New York Dog$3.75
Chicago Dog$4.00

Location

305 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
