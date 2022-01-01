Go
Toast

Chicago Street Food

Come in and enjoy!

100 E California Ave

No reviews yet

Location

100 E California Ave

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

Tacotarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SoulBelly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston