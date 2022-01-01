Go
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

Cali-Mexican inspired plant based grub.

113 East Commonwealth Avenue

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco$2.50
Jackfruit Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
Loaded Nachos$13.75
Choice of Protein, Chips, Beans, *CASHEW Nacho Cheese, *CASHEW Sour Cream, Pico and Guac
Cali-Bae Rito$13.75
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Jackfruit Carnitas, Cilantro, Onion
El Classico$11.00
Choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onions, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice
Signature Fries$14.00
Choice of Protein, *CASHEW Nacho Cheese, Pico, *CASHEW Sour Cream, Guac
Sopes Duo$11.00
2 Sopes with Your Choice of Protein, Beans, Cabbage, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco$3.00
Soy Based Asada, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
113 East Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
