CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
Cali-Mexican inspired plant based grub.
113 East Commonwealth Avenue
Popular Items
Location
113 East Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mr. Fries Man Fullerton
Come in and enjoy!
Pour Company
Come in and enjoy!
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton
Serving quality food while supporting locally sourced produce and the community