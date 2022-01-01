Go
Chicas Tacos

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery!
Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go.
Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

8312 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Two Taco Combo$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Chips & Guacamole$5.49
House-made guacamole served with non-GMO tortilla chips
Market Bowl$10.49
Your choice of protein, cilantro rice, beans, morita salsa, guacamole, market veggies, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro
Impossible Taco Supreme$5.49
Our Impossible taco with a plant based avocado crema added.
Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Slow Braised Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
Impossible Taco$4.99
Seasoned Impossible Meat, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8312 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
