Chicas Tacos

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

1037 Reviews

9345 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Popular Items

Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Market Bowl$10.49
Your choice of protein, cilantro rice, beans, morita salsa, guacamole, market veggies, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
Quesadilla$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Chicas Bowl$10.49
Your choice of protein, quinoa, beans, romaine, radish, cherry tomato pico de gallo, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro
Chips & Guacamole$5.49
House-made guacamole served with non-GMO tortilla chips
Two Taco Combo$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Four Taco Combo$20.00
Your choice of any four of our tacos, served with chips and salsa
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City CA 90232

Directions

