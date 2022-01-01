Go
Toast

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery!
Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go.
Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

800 South La Brea Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Fries$6.49
Thick cut fries seasoned with kosher salt. Choose your dipping sauce.
Chips & Guacamole$5.49
House-made guacamole served with non-GMO tortilla chips
Quesadilla$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
Dirty Fries$9.89
Loaded thick cut fries with 3 cheese blend, avocado crema, green onion, pickled onion, morita salsa, queso fresco and cilantro
DINE IN
Select this option if you are DINNING IN at Chicas Tacos.
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
See full menu

Location

800 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Met Her At A Bar

No reviews yet

Your hip little neighborhood cafe, specializing in homemade waffle creations and other amazing brunch options! We also offer select beer and wine to pair with your food.
Thanks!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Commerson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Genwa Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston