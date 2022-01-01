Go
Chicas Tacos - Venice

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery!
Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go.
Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

BURRITOS • TACOS

225 Lincoln Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Taco Combo$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Coconut Cream Horchata (V)$3.99
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Habanero Sauce$0.99
Side Cilantro Rice$1.99
Guacamole$3.99
Made fresh in-house daily
Jackfruit Taco$4.19
Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro
Quesadilla$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

225 Lincoln Blvd

Venice CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
