Go
A map showing the location of Chicco
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Chicco

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1111 Avenue K

Brooklyn, NY 11230

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1111 Avenue K, Brooklyn NY 11230

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Focaccia Pizza

No reviews yet

WiFi: Focaccia Guest / focaccia26

Ice Cream House - Flatbush

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar is an express version of our Main Orchidea Restaurant in Boro Park.
Lately there have been a high demand for "Healthy and Gourmet food" so we've decided to accommodate our customers.

Basarvdogim Sushi

No reviews yet

We bring the store to your door with fresh food for every mood!

Chicco

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston