Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

We take chicken and waffles, a food everyone loves, and give it a totally new flavor! Who wouldn’t love a classic with a modern twist? We know our customers do, and we are dedicated to serving them our fresh chicken and waffles with great service to match. With fast service, fresh food, and good prices.

431 Westport Road

Popular Items

CHICK-IN MAPLE$9.98
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.
CLASSIC SANDWICH$7.89
OUR CLASSIC BUTTERMILK CHICKEN ON A TOASTED BUN WITH PICKLES , SLAW AND OUR NEW CHICK-IN SAUCE.
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES$12.89
Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken
ASIAN CHILI$9.98
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.
Wings
crispy Breaded wings tossed in sauce of your choice.
SPICY CHICK$9.98
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle.
SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES$12.89
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
QUESO FRIES$12.89
Crispy fries drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.
Strips$6.00
CRISPY HAND BEADED CHICKEN STRIPS
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.89
CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DIPPED IN OUR SPICY NASHVILLE SAUCE TOPPED WITH CHEESE , SLAW AND PICKLES ON A TOASTED BUN WITH OUR NEW CHICK-IN SAUCE!
Kansas City MO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
