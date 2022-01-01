Go
Chick N Fish

623 Caliente Drive

Popular Items

Cajun Fries$4.99
Fries with Cajun Seasoning.
Fried Fish Only$5.95
Battered Swai Fish Fillets in Cajun Seasoning. Served with Tarter Sauce.
Fish & Chips$11.99
Battered Swai Fish in Cajun Seasoning. Comes with Fries . Served with Tarter Sauce.
Seafood Boil Combo #1$44.99
Mix and Match any 3 lbs from A. Includes 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, and 2 Pieces of Sausages
Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets$12.99
Lightly fried panko breaded Swai Fish fillet stir-fried with garlic and onion and red chili pepper in Salt & Pepper seasoning.
Corns on the Cob (3)$3.50
Corns on the cobs boiled in cajun seasoing.
Shrimp Boil 1 lb$14.99
6 pc Jumbo Wings$9.95
Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried.
Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Mango Habanero Sauce.
1 Flavor, 1 Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodle$9.99
The Cajun$21.99
1 lb head on shrimp with 2 Corns , 2 Potatoes and 2 Pieces of Sausage.
Location

Sunnyvale CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
