Chick N Max

Legendary Sandwiches - Almond Smoked Chicken - Hand Breaded Tenders

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

3520 N. Maize Rd #200 • $

Avg 4.4 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Tender Combo$7.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
Funky Seasoned Fries Reg$2.50
4 Tender Combo$10.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
Ranch$0.25
Devil Egg Potato Salad Reg$2.50
Crispy Onion Rings Reg$2.50
Club Salad - Fried Chicken$8.50
Popcorn chicken with super greens, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, cornbread croutons.
5 Tender Combo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
3 Tender Combo$8.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
Bucket of Tenders$30.00
20 tenders hand breaded and fried light golden brown.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3520 N. Maize Rd #200

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
