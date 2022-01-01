Go
Chick N Max

Legendary Sandwiches - Almond Smoked Chicken - Hand Breaded Tenders

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

352 S. West St. • $

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Combo$7.25
Almond wood smoked chicken, bread & butter pickles, buttermilk garlic sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side.
Club Salad - Smoked Chicken$8.50
Smoked chicken with super greens, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, cornbread croutons.
Extra Cornbread$1.50
Loaded Bama Combo$9.00
Two hand breaded tenders, zesty Alabama White BBQ Sauce, creamy coleslaw, brioche bun with pickle. Served with a side.
Chicken Breast Quarter Combo$9.00
Slow smoked over almond wood. Served with a side and choice of bread.
3 Tender Combo$8.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
Hushpuppies Reg$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

352 S. West St.

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
