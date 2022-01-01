Red Hot CHIK'N

Go
8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024

Popular Items

Side Berry Spinach Salad$3.99
Nashville Fried & Spicy Sandwich$11.99
Crispy Nashville-style hot chicken, sriracha aioli, pickles and coleslaw
Sigmund Fried CHIK'N Sandwich$10.99
Crispy chicken tossed your way, green leaf and tomatoes and ranch drizzle
Extra Chicken$2.49
Mexican Street Corn$4.99
Two Veggie Taco$5.49
Cheese-crusted flour tortilla, bell peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, baby spinach, red cabbadge with cilantro lime crema
Ultimate Grilled CHIK'N Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken with cheddar Jack cheese, bell peppers, grilled onions, bacon strips, green leaf, tomatoes and a delicious chipotle aioli
Fried CHIK'N Sandwich$10.99
Crispy chicken, pickled jalapeños, green leaf, tomato, red onions and American cheese
Fries$3.49
Dry Rubbed Fries$3.99
Location

Plano TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
