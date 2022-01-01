Chick'nCone

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

No reviews yet

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.

Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak.

We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

