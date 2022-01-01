Go
Chick’nCone

#SoCluckinGood #chicknconeatl

780 Memorial Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tender Meal 4 piece$12.49
Chicken Tenders 4 pieces with a side
Chick'n Cone$9.89
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick'nSandwich$7.89
Crispy fried chicken, topped with your favorite sauce, pickles, and served in a split top brioche roll!
Individual Tenders$2.49
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to pick your sauce!
Caj'nCorn$3.49
Chick'n Cone Meal$13.79
Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a signature sauce, served in a hand rolled waffle cone! Comes with a side and a drink!
Sandwich Meal$12.79
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a side and a drink! Pickles Included
Caj'nFries$3.89
Tender Meal 3 piece$11.49
Chicken Tenders 3 pieces with a side.
Slushy$2.50
Slushy to Refresh You
Location

780 Memorial Drive

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
