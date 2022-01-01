Go
Toast

Chick'nCone

Air fired Chicken and waffles!
Always Fresh, always Fast, always Friendly!

2348 Guadalupe Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chick’nCone$7.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Cheese'nBacon Sandwich Meal$12.49
Air fried chicken with Cheese and Bacon in a Brioche Bun!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Mac'nCone$8.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce mixed with Mac'nCheese and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Mac'nCone Meal$12.98
Air fried chicken with your sauce of choice tossed with a mac'ncheese mix in a handmade waffle cone!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink. Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick'nCheese Sandwich$7.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken with Cheese tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Mac'nCheese (8oz)$4.70
You should never skip the Mac.
8oz cup with nice and cheesy Mac'nCheese with just a sprinkle of served with love!
Waffle Crunch Shake$4.45
Treat yourself with a creamy Milk Shake! Vanilla with a waffle sprinkle or chocolate with an extra of chocolate Syrup!
Chick'nCone Meal$11.98
Air fried chicken with your sauce of choice tossed in a handmade waffle cone!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick’nTenders 4pc Meal$11.79
4 pieces of air fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
See full menu

Location

2348 Guadalupe Street

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kerbey Lane Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

No reviews yet

In 1926, John Martin opened Martin's KumBak at 2808 Guadalupe St. The restaurant had humble beginnings with asingle flat top grill, an eight-stool bar, and a small drive-through out front. The original Martin's KumBak also had DIRT FLOORS! In the early 1950s, a concrete foundation was finally poured in, but the customers who were familiar with the dirt floors, affectionately began referring to the restaurant as Dirty's. The name has stuck after all these years as Dirty Martin's has continued to serve our beloved Austin community and we look forward to the next 100 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston