Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL

Home of the Famous Air-Fried Chick'nCone! We look forward to giving you that Post or Hashtag Worthy Experience! #SoCluckinGood

920 N Flagler Drive

Popular Items

Waffle Crunch Shake$4.89
With a variety of flavors, Our Famous Waffle Crunch Shake is #SoCluckinGood!
Chick'nBowl$12.99
The ultimate comfort bowl! A bed of fries, fried chicken and creamy mac & cheese tossed in one of our famous sauces!
Chick'nCone Meal$12.89
Our famous Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink. Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your fresh handheld waffle cone!
Alcoholic Beverages$5.50
21 or older! Valid Id's must be present.
Chick’nCone$8.89
Crispy air-fried chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick'nTender Meal
Chopped up air-fried chicken tenders & caju'nfries. Choose your favorite sauce(s)!
Chick'nSandwich Meal$10.89
Our famous Chick’nSandwich, Fries, and Drink. Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your toasted brioche bun!
Bottled Water$2.00
Fountain Drink$2.50
Chick'nSandwich$6.89
Crispy air-fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a toasted brioche bun.
Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
