Go
Toast

Chick'nCone

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

1919b N Shepherd • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac'nCheese Side$5.59
Chick’nTenders$2.89
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick'nCone Meal$13.89
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick’nSandwich Meal$12.89
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick’nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1919b N Shepherd

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Waffle Bus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Burger Joint Restaurant! We’ve got everything you’re looking for, from the Classic, to fusion flavors like the Kimchi, to the Veggie, for our vegetarian friends. Check out our menu for our variety of hand-crafted burgers and see why people come to us for the Best Burger in Houston.
Want The Burger Joint food truck for your next event? We’ll be there! No matter what the occasion, our mouth-watering burgers can help make any event an extra special one. More info on our Catering page.
Come have a taste of what many reviews are calling “Houston’s Best Burger”.
.

Mico's Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Now Open Every Day!

Common Bond Bistro

No reviews yet

Whether it is for a quick bite, full meal or celebration cake we deliver world class quality and flavor in every dish and pastry.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston