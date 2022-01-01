Go
Chick'nCone

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

2039 nw 1st pl • $$

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Chick’nSandwich Meal$11.99
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink...
Fries$4.50
Famous Cajun Fries!
Mac’n, cheese scoop$2.00
Fountain
Chick'nCone Meal$12.99
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!
Chick’nTenders$1.75
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick’nSandwich$7.99
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Extra Side Sauce$0.50
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!
Chick’nCone$8.99
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2039 nw 1st pl

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
