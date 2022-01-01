Chick'nCone
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
2039 nw 1st pl • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2039 nw 1st pl
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gold Marquess
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Stand
Come in and enjoy!
Dukunoo
Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is Wynwood, Miami's first and only full service, upscale, Caribbean dining experience. The restaurant features indoor, outdoor dining, a full bar, fine art and an jerk stand.
Poke OG @ 1800
Come in and enjoy!