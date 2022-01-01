Chick'nCone
We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area!
With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D
Popular Items
Location
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D
Pacifica CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Green Enchilada
Come in and enjoy!
0024 - Daly City
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Humble Sea Brewing
Come in and enjoy!