Chick'nCone

We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area!
With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!

330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal$13.50
Crispy Air Fried Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood. Served with your choice of side, and a drink... you can even put Mac inside the Cone!
Chick'nTenders Meal$11.50
Our Air Fried Chick'nTenders are Served with your choice of sauce. Choose 3 or 5 tenders, a side, and a drink!
Caj'nFries$3.50
Crispy Fries seasoned with our Caj'n seasoning.
Extra Sauce$0.75
Need more sauce? We know!
Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.
Chick’nCone$8.50
Air Fried Crispy Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick'nSandwich Meal$12.50
A toasted brioche roll filled with our Air Fried Chick'nTenders & coated with your choice of sauce. your choice of side, and a drink!
Chick'nSandwich$7.50
A toasted brioche roll filled with our Air Fried Chick'nTenders & coated with your choice of sauce.
Caj'nCorn$4.00
Buttery off-the-cob corn marinated in our Caj'n seasoning
Mac'nCheese$5.00
Our Creamy Mac'nCheese
Waffle Crunch Shake$6.00
Our thick milkshakes topped with hand-made waffle crunch.
Location

Pacifica CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

