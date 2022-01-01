Go
Chick'nCone

Chick’nCone® is a “fast craft food” experience. We’ve spun classic chicken & waffles into a grab & go, social media sensational food! We pair hand rolled waffle cones, light and crispy chicken tenders and variety of signature sauces from sweet to spicy… Hungry yet?

CHICKEN • WAFFLES

15 N. Euclid Ave • $

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Side and Drink... Perfect for dipping!
Mac'nCheese
Our thick and creamy Mac'nCheese!
Chick'nCone Meal$12.89
Chick'nCone, Side and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!
Chick’nSandwich Meal$10.89
Chick'nSandwich, Side and Drink...
Extra Side Sauce
Order extra sides of our signature sauces
Chick’nSandwich$6.49
A toasted brioche bun filled with chicken tenders served with one of our signature sauces!
Chick’nTender$2.25
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick’nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken in one of our signature sauces and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Kid's Box$6.49
Two Chick'nTenders + Fruit Cup (or fries) + Juice Box (FD/Water) + Dipping Sauce
Caj'nFries$2.99
Shoestring fries coated with our Caj'n seasoning!
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

15 N. Euclid Ave

St Louis MO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
