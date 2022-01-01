Go
Chick'nCone

5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal$12.49
Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick'nSandwich Meal$10.49
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Individual Tenders$2.25
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!
Chick’nCone$8.29
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick'nSandwich$6.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick'nTender Meal
Location

5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102

Santa Clara CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
