Chick'nCone
Come in and enjoy!
5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102
Popular Items
Location
5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102
Santa Clara CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Chicken Meets Rice
We've reimagined Chicken rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Mission Bistro
The Bistro houses the program's capstone course, Restaurant Operations, as well as an extensive catering operation. The Bistro offers full - service lunch each semester. Senior-level students plan and operate the Bistro.