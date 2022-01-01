Chick Norris
Freshly made chicken sandwiches!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
2650 Hamner Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2650 Hamner Ave
Norco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baja Fish Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
The Derby Room
Full service restaurant with an expansive menu.
Rancho Taco Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Brunks Butchery
Come in and enjoy!