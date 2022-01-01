Go
Chickadee is a New England born and Mediterranean inspired restaurant situated in the heart of Boston’s Innovation and Design Building. Named after the state bird of Massachusetts, Chickadee is a collaboration between long time friends and industry veterans, Chef John daSilva and Ted Kilpatrick. We offer a seasonal menu highlighting ingredients from local farms, markets, and producers. Our full bar boasts a strong cocktail program that draws inspiration from the kitchen. We also offer a thoughtfully curated wine list and a selection of local, craft beers and ciders. We here at Chickadee are big on having fun, while maintaining a standard of excellence when it comes to the guest experience.

21 Dry Dock Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Fried Chicken$62.00
wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Marinated Beets$16.00
whipped goat cheese, pistachio, ras el hanout
Tzatziki$6.00
cucumber, labneh, dill. fresh baked pita
Additional Pita$3.00
Kingfish Crudo$18.00
mango amba, fresno chilies, cilantro
Lobster Campanelle$36.00
fra diavolo, calabrian chili, crispy garlic, chive
Half Fried Chicken$38.00
wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Crispy Kale Salad$17.00
buttermilk tom, green tomato, avocado, sauerflower
Chickpea Panisse Fries$14.00
green harissa aioli, chive
Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

21 Dry Dock Ave

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
