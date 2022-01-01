Chickadee
Chickadee is a New England born and Mediterranean inspired restaurant situated in the heart of Boston’s Innovation and Design Building. Named after the state bird of Massachusetts, Chickadee is a collaboration between long time friends and industry veterans, Chef John daSilva and Ted Kilpatrick. We offer a seasonal menu highlighting ingredients from local farms, markets, and producers. Our full bar boasts a strong cocktail program that draws inspiration from the kitchen. We also offer a thoughtfully curated wine list and a selection of local, craft beers and ciders. We here at Chickadee are big on having fun, while maintaining a standard of excellence when it comes to the guest experience.
21 Dry Dock Ave • $$
Location
21 Dry Dock Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
