Fried pickles in Chickamauga

Chickamauga restaurants
Chickamauga restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Choo Choo Bbq & Grill

12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$6.00
Hand Breaded Sliced Pickles
More about Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Choo Choo Express Food Truck

655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$5.00
Fried Pickles$5.00
Fried Pickle Slices
More about Choo Choo Express Food Truck

