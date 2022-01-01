Chicken and Rice Guys Toast Now

Go
79 Ferry St Everett

Popular Items

Mountain Combo$16.36
Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
Regular Gyro$11.22
Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.
Regular Combo$10.28
The best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!
compostable bag$0.05
Regular Halal Chicken$9.35
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Small Combo$8.41
Get the best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!
Regular Tofu$9.35
Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!
Lemonade$2.50
Mountain Halal Chicken$14.95
Extra chicken, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
Small Halal Chicken$7.47
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Location

medford MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
