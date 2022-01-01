Chicken and Rice Guys Toast Now
Come in and enjoy!
79 Ferry St Everett
Popular Items
Location
79 Ferry St Everett
medford MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Food Truck Pre-Orders
Zinc Apartments
Alfredo's Italian Kitchen
Discover real North-End Italian flavor. Each dish is prepared from fresh wholesome ingredients. Choose traditional or contemporary selections from our extensive take-out or catering menus.
ZUZUMO:MO
At Zuzu Mo:Mo we’re traditional yet contemporary. A mixture of street food and fine dining. We are Nepali culture with a quintessential Bostonian vibe. Our goal is to bring Nepali cuisine to an increasingly diverse neighborhood. A place to hang out with friends and build bridges with delicious food, local brews and a fine selection of whiskies.
Rita's Catering
For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients