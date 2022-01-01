Go
Toast

Chicken and Rice Guys

When we opened our first food truck back in 2012, we had one goal: introduce you nomnomivores to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and the seduction of self-saucing, we knew our halal grub would be a hit.

81 Harvard Ave

No reviews yet

Location

81 Harvard Ave

Allston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Draft

No reviews yet

We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.

Pho Express

No reviews yet

Best Pho in Boston

Oppa Sushi

No reviews yet

Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston