Chicken and Rice Guys
When we opened our first food truck back in 2012, we had one goal: introduce you nomnomivores to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and the seduction of self-saucing, we knew our halal grub would be a hit.
81 Harvard Ave
Location
Allston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
