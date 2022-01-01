Chicken + Whiskey
DMV's best pollo a la brasa and whiskey bar! Serving seasonal especiales and curbside cocktails to go.
Popular Items
Location
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Suite 3035
Columbia MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
