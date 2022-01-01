Go
Toast

Chicken + Whiskey

DMV's best pollo a la brasa and whiskey bar! Serving seasonal especiales and curbside cocktails to go.

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Suite 3035

No reviews yet

Popular Items

La Comadre$9.99
Arepa (deep fried corn flour dough), stuffed with pulled rotisserie chicken, smoked Gouda, Jalapenos and Fried Plantains
1/4 Chicken Dark$10.49
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Whole Chicken$23.99
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/2 Chicken White$14.99
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Yes, I need cutlery and napkins!
Mac n Queso$13.50
Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce
1/4 Chicken White$11.49
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
See full menu

Location

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Suite 3035

Columbia MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

No reviews yet

Casual, yet upscale full service dining and bar. Enjoy hand-cut steaks grilled on an open hickory wood fired grill. Fresh Fish and Raw Bar served daily. All ingredients for our Fresh Salads,Sandwiches, Dressings and Desserts all made in house.
Dress code is smart casual and we reserve the right to turn guests away who are not dressed appropriately for the style of dining we offer.
Reservations can be made on our website where you can also order online and find more information regarding your dining experience and private events.

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

No reviews yet

THE WALRUS IN COLUMBIA, MD
The Patio & Indoor Dining is now open!
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
First Come, first served. Reservation recommended

Union Jack's - Columbia

No reviews yet

Occupying over 9,000 square feet in the heart of Columbia, Maryland, makes this 'Mega-Pub' one of Columbia’s largest entertainment venues and home to your 'One-Stop-Shop' for food and entertainment! Come on down and enjoy either lunch, dinner or brunch at this British-style restaurant/pub. The menu features traditional British fare as well as time-honored American restaurant cuisine. Or try kickin' back after work at our lively watering hole featuring 30 beers on tap from England, Europe or 'State-Side'.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston