Go
Toast

Chicken Fiesta

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2311 W Broad St • $$

Avg 4.5 (217 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2311 W Broad St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Izzy's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

River City Roll

No reviews yet

Richmond's boutique bowling alley and full service restaurant featuring 20 lanes, full bar with fresh craft cocktails, brick oven pizza, and seasonal menu.

Capital Burgers and Dogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best burgers and dogs in town!

Perch

No reviews yet

Perch is a Pacific Rim inspired restaurant located in Historic Scott's Addition, Richmond, VA

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston