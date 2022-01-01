Go
Chicken Fiesta image

Chicken Fiesta

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13350 Midlothian Turnpike

Midlothian, VA 23235

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

13350 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian VA 23235

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Unplugged Games Cafe

No reviews yet

The best place in Richmond to gather for games & food outside your own home

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sabor Azteca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

No reviews yet

Welcome to the urban Farmhouse market & café! We offer a menu of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients paired with a delicious selection of coffees, teas and freshly made smoothies and juices.

Chicken Fiesta

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston