  • Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen

Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen

Fried, Grilled and Smoked Chicken, made from scratch everyday.

3400 Comsouth Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
1 Chicken Thigh Combo$9.99
6 pc Boneless Bites Combo$9.99
Fries$3.99
Rolls & Honey Butter
1 pc Breast$6.49
2 Tenders Combo$9.99
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$3.99
Slaw$3.99
Poblano Mac & Cheese$3.99
Location

3400 Comsouth Drive

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

