Chicken Meets Rice

We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

46551 Mission Blvd Unit 101

Popular Items

Soya Wings (5pc) (GF)$7.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are lightly-fried and tossed in our homemade soya glaze.
Hainan Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Split Any 2$15.99
Can't choose? Split any 2 of your favorite proteins in a custom box made just for you! (6 oz. total)
Coffee Meets Tea$4.49
Our house-made Southeast-Asian iced coffee and milk tea blend.
Salad Greens (GF) (Veg.)$2.49
Combination of vibrant green and red petite whole-leaf lettuces.
Fried Chicken Box$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thigh, hand-breaded with crispy panko bread crumbs.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs especially well with Sweet Chili, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Teriyaki.
Fried Chicken Skin$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
Chicken Rice (GF)$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Location

46551 Mission Blvd Unit 101

Fremont CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
