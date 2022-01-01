Go
Chicken-N-Spice

Popular Items

BISCUIT$0.99
A FRESHLY BAKED BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
LRG MASHED POT & GRAVY$4.49
CREAMY MASHED POTATOES TOPPED WITH OUR CHICKEN GRAVY
SM SPICY RICE$2.39
HOME MADE SIDE WITH LONG GRAIN RICE, GROUND BEEF AND OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SEASONINGS
20 CHUNK SPECIAL$39.99
20 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 LARGE SIDE, 4 BISCUITS AND 6 DIPPING SAUCES
SM JOJO'S WEDGES$2.39
LARGE SEASONED POTATO WEDGES
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN.
LRG JOJO'S WEDGES$4.49
LARGE SEASONED POTATO WEDGES
GEORGE & EDDIE$9.89
3 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH ANY 2 OF OUR HOME MADE SIDES, A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, 22 OUNCE DRINK AND 1 DIPPING SAUCE
SPICY CHICK SANDWICH$5.49
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND OUR HOMEMADE SPICY MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN
6 CHUNKS$9.99
6 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 DIPPING SAUCE.
Location

9135 W 159th Street

Orland Hills IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
