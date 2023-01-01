Go
A map showing the location of Chicken Shack 2023 - 1970 Eureka WayView gallery

Chicken Shack 2023 - 1970 Eureka Way

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1970 Eureka Way

Redding, CA 96001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1970 Eureka Way, Redding CA 96001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Shasta Street Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Damburger
orange starNo Reviews
1320 Placer St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Whiskeytown BBQ Company - 3657 Eureka Way
orange starNo Reviews
3657 Eureka Way Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redding

Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
From the Hearth Cafe - Churn Creek
orange star4.5 • 2,590
2650 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack - Churn Creek
orange star4.4 • 1,713
2586 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Redding

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Shack 2023 - 1970 Eureka Way

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston