Chicken Shack
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
1100 Reviews
$$
1970 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1970 Eureka Way, Redding CA 96001
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Woody's Brewing Co.
A comfortable, local Brew Pub with delicious food and artfully crafted beers. Come down and see why we are continually voted "Best in the Northstate"
Charlew's Tap House
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse
Cheesecakes Unlimited
Come in and enjoy!
From the Hearth Express
Come in and enjoy!