Chicken + Whiskey

DC's best pollo a la brasa and whiskey bar! Serving seasonal especiales and curbside cocktails to go.

1738 14th Street

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken Dark$13.99
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Combo Familiar$43.99
2 South American rotisserie chickens brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with 4 large sides.
Whole Chicken$23.99
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/2 Chicken Mix$13.99
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Sopa De Pollo Picante$9.50
Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.
1/4 Chicken White$11.49
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/2 Chicken White$14.99
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/4 Chicken Dark$10.49
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Tiritas$11.00
Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.
Mac n Queso$13.50
Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce
Location

1738 14th Street

DC WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
