Chicken + Whiskey

For same Day Orders, Please Call the Restaurant!!!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

1738 14th St NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (15257 reviews)

Popular Items

Guasacaca+ Chips$5.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and salt. Served with green plantain chips
1/4 Chicken White$11.49
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/4 Chicken Dark$10.49
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Yuca Fries$4.00
Dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)
Mix of Dark+ White$6.50
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
Yes, I need cutlery and napkins!
Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad$4.00
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, Tajín, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Inti Wrap$11.99
Flour Tortilla, black bean miso hummus, fresh avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, sweet plantain, sour cream, and feta cheese. VEGETARIAN.
Location

1738 14th St NW

Washington, DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
