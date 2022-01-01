Chicken + Whiskey
For same Day Orders, Please Call the Restaurant!!!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
1738 14th St NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1738 14th St NW
Washington, DC DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Maiz64
Come in and enjoy!
The Crown and Crow
Victorian Era Tavern and Event Space specializing in craft beer, cocktails, and an extensive Bourbon and Whiskey selection.
Dolce Vita
Come in and enjoy!
Great Wall Szechuan House
Come in and enjoy!