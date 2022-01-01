Oros Chicken and Rice
Open today 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
5663 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
5663 Snell Ave, San Jose CA 95123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant