Go
Banner picView gallery

Oros Chicken and Rice

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5663 Snell Ave

San Jose, CA 95123

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

1. Kao Mun Gai (KMG)$12.99
Poached chicken with chicken rice and our home-made sauce.
10. Thai chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Rice egg and slice chicken.... add curry if you want special fried rice it will turn yellow and smell of curry
Fried Egg$3.00
12. Yellow Curry$14.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose CA 95123

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender’s
orange star4.1 • 595
620 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Bistro Tupaz
orange star4.3 • 1,702
5899 Santa Teresa Blvd. San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
orange star4.0 • 1,863
5631 Cottle Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,521
5639 cottle rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Sanraku
orange star4.5 • 2,740
925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Burgerim
orange star4.6 • 557
840 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Oros thai restaurant
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near San Jose

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Oros Chicken and Rice

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston