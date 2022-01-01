Go
Toast

The Chicken Basket

Serving the best fried chicken for over 40 years, along with sandwiches and seafood. Each order cooked fresh to ensure you get the very best. Call ahead for your convenience.

11435 Georgia Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$3.99
2 Breast Dinner
Just Chicken Basket
4 Chicken Strip Dinner$10.99
6 Hush Puppys$2.00
Boat of French Fries$7.99
Chicken Dinner
Extra Sauce$0.59
Cheese Steak W/ Fries & Can Soda$10.50
Chicken Strip
See full menu

Location

11435 Georgia Ave

Wheaton MD

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Islands Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brazilian Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hakuna Matata Grill

No reviews yet

At Hakuna Matata Grill, we truly believe that there is more that unites us in the world, than that which divides us. We believe that there is beauty in the diversity of cultures; otherwise the world would be a very boring place. As die hard foodies, we believe that food is a great unifier and a way to showcase a culture.
Our menu is a showcase of food from the place of our roots – East Africa.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston