Chicken Head's
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
1122 East Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45419
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
1122 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering OH 45419
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Hunny Bee's
Fingers Fries Shakes
Scottish Thistle
Hearty food with a Scottish flair!
Ace of Taste
Food Trailer and Catering!
Village Station Bar and Grill
A family friendly sports bar. Where Carlisle is always a village!