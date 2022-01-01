Go
Consumer pic

Chicken Head's

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1122 East Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH 45419

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Dime Bag$22.50
A delicious batch of 10 whole wings!
3 Wing Combo$14.99
3 Wings, fries and a cookie!
Family Deal$50.00
12 wings with 2 Large Fries, and 4 Cookies!
Buffalo Sauce$0.99
Bleu Cheese$0.99
6 Wings$13.50
Delicious Whole Wings
Dub Deal$20.00
Dub Deal:
6 wings with your choice of Cookie and Fries!
Add you sauce choice. (All sauce in the side)
Garlic Parmesan$0.99
Carolina Gold$0.99
Big Mamas BBQ Sauce$0.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

1122 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering OH 45419

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hunny Bee's

No reviews yet

Fingers Fries Shakes

Scottish Thistle

No reviews yet

Hearty food with a Scottish flair!

Ace of Taste

No reviews yet

Food Trailer and Catering!

Village Station Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

A family friendly sports bar. Where Carlisle is always a village!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Chicken Head's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston