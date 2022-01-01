Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kapaa
  • /
  • Chicken In a Barrel - Coconut Marketplace

Chicken In a Barrel - Coconut Marketplace

Off the hook BBQ

4-484 Kuhio Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half Rack of Ribs$21.80
Seven juicy pork ribs that make you want to order the full rack
Half Chicken$15.30
For those that couldn't choose between white or dark meat
#1 Chicken Plate$15.10
A juicy 1/4 piece of barrel-smoked chicken with a side of rice & chili beans.
#6 Pork Plate$17.40
Barrel-smoked pulled pork with a side of rice & chili beans.
#5 Beef Plate$20.10
Savory barrel-smoked pulled beef with a side of rice & chili beans.
Single Portion Pulled Pork$10.10
A third of a pound of our pulled pork
Single Portion Pulled Beef$12.90
A third of a pound of our pulled beef
#4 Chicken & Rib Plate$20.55
A juicy 1/4 piece chicken and 2 barrel-smoked baby back ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.
Open Faced Sandwich$16.99
Coleslaw, brioche bun, and your choice of chicken or pork! (beef $2 extra) with a side of fries.
#7 Chicken Plate for Two$23.80
Our chicken in a barrel plate with double the chicken and double the rice & one serving of chili beans.
See full menu

Location

4-484 Kuhio Highway

Kapa'a HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai

No reviews yet

Located at the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a, Kauai, Lava Lava Beach Club offers the island’s only Toes in the Sand dining experience. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner on the beach.

Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Bobby V's offers authentic Italian cuisine on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai. We believe that the best way to someone's heart is through their stomach!

Street Burger

No reviews yet

An Upscale Burger Joint

Oasis On The Beach

No reviews yet

Oasis on the beach is an oceanfront restaurant that focuses on sourcing local to provide our guests with the best Kauai has to offer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston